Heavy security deployment in areas between Diyala and Saladin to prevent terrorist attacks

Shafaq News / The Commander in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) told Shafaq News agency today that border villages on the outskirts of al-Udhaim district in Diyala, adjacent to Saladin, are witnessing a heavy security deployment in anticipation of any potential terrorist attack.

Al-Azzawi said that the residents demanded to train tribal groups in areas near Saladin, to back up the PMF.

He added that there is full cooperation between the security forces and the residents, to monitor and prevent any terrorists' movements or attacks.

The areas between Diyala and Saladin are full of security gaps and considered very dangerous, because they still contain ISIS hideouts from which the terrorists launch their attacks on the security forces and civilians.