Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Heavy security deployment in areas between Diyala and Saladin to prevent terrorist attacks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-02-01T12:51:08+0000
Heavy security deployment in areas between Diyala and Saladin to prevent terrorist attacks

Shafaq News / The Commander in al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF) told Shafaq News agency today that border villages on the outskirts of al-Udhaim district in Diyala, adjacent to Saladin, are witnessing a heavy security deployment in anticipation of any potential terrorist attack.

Al-Azzawi said that the residents demanded to train tribal groups in areas near Saladin, to back up the PMF.

He added that there is full cooperation between the security forces and the residents, to monitor and prevent any terrorists' movements or attacks.

The areas between Diyala and Saladin are full of security gaps and considered very dangerous, because they still contain ISIS hideouts from which the terrorists launch their attacks on the security forces and civilians.

related

Security forces launch a military operation in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-09-06 09:21:31
Security forces launch a military operation in Diyala and Saladin

PMF and army clear 16 km between Diyala and Saladin in an ongoing operation; PMF commander

Date: 2022-01-23 14:42:55
PMF and army clear 16 km between Diyala and Saladin in an ongoing operation; PMF commander

In the aftermath of Diyala's bloody night, security measures tightened at a vital crossing with Saladin

Date: 2021-10-27 18:09:03
In the aftermath of Diyala's bloody night, security measures tightened at a vital crossing with Saladin

Reinforcements deployed at the borders of Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2022-01-10 13:23:48
Reinforcements deployed at the borders of Diyala and Saladin

Member of former parliamentary defense committee: how could three corps fail to secure 50 kilometers?

Date: 2022-01-24 13:43:48
Member of former parliamentary defense committee: how could three corps fail to secure 50 kilometers?

Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Date: 2021-07-20 08:55:19
Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

PMF: +70 kilometers of Diyala borders with Saladin are devoid of security presence

Date: 2022-01-21 12:55:44
PMF: +70 kilometers of Diyala borders with Saladin are devoid of security presence

large-scale security operation in Diyala and Saladin

Date: 2021-11-17 19:35:59
large-scale security operation in Diyala and Saladin