Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Heavy security deployment in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-18T17:27:26+0000
Heavy security deployment in Diyala

Shafaq News/ A security source in Diyala reported that the rapid reaction forces were on alert to pursue wanted men who attacked a security point earlier.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that Abu Saida district, northeast of Baquba, witnessed today a security alert and extensive search campaigns throughout the villages of the district and its outskirts, to arrest wanted persons who attacked a security point and wounded two members of the forces, one of whom is in critical condition.

It is worth noting that the Ministry of Interior sent the rapid reaction forces to Abu Saida district, 30 km northeast of Baquba, to establish security and end tribal unrest and armed conflicts led by outlaw elements linked to influential parties.

related

Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-28 17:26:52
Two earthquakes in two governorates in Iraq

A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2020-11-12 17:27:58
A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala

Date: 2021-04-07 14:59:09
A civilian injured in an IED blast in Diyala

Defense Mobilization fighters in Diyala stage a Demonstration demanding seven-year salary arrears

Date: 2021-05-19 14:02:38
Defense Mobilization fighters in Diyala stage a Demonstration demanding seven-year salary arrears

Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

Date: 2020-12-11 16:49:00
Two citizens injured in an ISIS sniper attack in Jalawla

Al-Halbousi's party warns of "political influence" on the elections in Diyala

Date: 2021-03-06 15:07:04
Al-Halbousi's party warns of "political influence" on the elections in Diyala

Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement

Date: 2021-06-23 13:45:56
Local government in Diyala warns of a new wave of mass displacement

A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala

Date: 2021-01-10 15:19:58
A policeman injured in an ISIS attack in Diyala