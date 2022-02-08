Heavy security deployment in Baiji, local official says

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Saladin ramped up security in the north of Baiji district to curb ISIS night attacks and cut the pathways of its militants, the administrator of al-Zawya sub-district, Mohammad Zeidan said on Tuesday.

"Saladin police's third emergency regiment was deployed at the periphery of the sub-district and al-Mashak," he said, "In addition to patrols, fixed security checkpoints and thermographic cameras were installed to trace the movements of the terrorists and prevent him from carrying any attacks."

"ISIS operatives seek gaps and weakness points between Makhoul mountains and al-Fatha area. Their activity is under continuous observation. They have not launched an attack in months."