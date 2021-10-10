Heavy security deployment in Al-Anbar and Diyala to secure the elections

Shafaq News/ The mayor of Al-Rutba district, far west of Al-Anbar Governorate, reported on Sunday that more security forces were deployed in the area to secure the electoral process in the public polls. Imad Al-Dulaimi told Shafaq News Agency, "The procedures for these elections are very different from the previous. The laws and the electoral district system are not the same, while the security procedures almost did not change in which a security cordon around the electoral centers takes place and consisting of police forces and the Iraqi army." "I think that this session will be calmer and smoother than the previous sessions." He added. Al-Dulaimi pointed out that "the security situation is better than the previous session; in addition, the competition between the candidates is almost conducted with respect among them." The local Official confirmed that "strict and special security measures were taken in Al-Rutba, where additional forces were sent to the city to secure the process, and the necessary precautions were followed to prevent any possible confusion." Meanwhile, in Diyala, the public polls process launched amid tight security measures. Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that the voting process began with a low turnout. A security source confirmed to our correspondent that additional security forces arrive in the Governorate to protect and secure the electoral process and to prevent any violations that might affect negatively.

