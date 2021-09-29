Heavy security deployment ahead of the arrival of a new group of repatriated ISIS fighters relatives in al-Jadaa

Shafaq News/ Iraqi security authorities ramped up military deployment at the Mosul-Rabia road alongside the Iraqi borders with Syria in preparation for the repatriation of a new group of the families residing in al-Hol camp.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that the West Nineveh Operations Command said that the caravan carrying the relatives of ISIS militants arrives in al-Jadaa camp by evening later today.

Al-Hol camp houses some 60,0000 persons, nearly half of them are Iraqis. Nearly 20,000 of them are children. Most of the rest are women, the wives and widows of ISIS fighters.

In a separate, heavily guarded section of the camp known as the annex are housed another 2,000 women from 57 other countries, considered the most die-hard ISIS supporters, along with their children, numbering 8,000.