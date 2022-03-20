Heavy security deployment ahead of al-Kadhimi's visit to Mosul

Shafaq News/ Authorities in Mosul, Nineveh's capital city, on Sunday ramped up security ahead of a scheduled visit of the Iraqi caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to the city.

Al-Kadhimi will be heading a high-profile government delegation to Mosul to attend the inauguration ceremonials of al-Shifaa hospital established by the Husayni shrine on the right side of the city.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported a heavy security deployment throughout Mosul. Patrols were extensively deployed on both sides of main roads, and lorries were prohibited from entering the city before 0400 pm.