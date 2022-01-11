Heavy military deployment in Maysan in the aftermath of Abu al-Reesh assassination

Shafaq News/ Eyewitness in Maysan reported heavy deployment of Saraya al-Salam (Peace Companies) in the streets of the governorate's capital city, Amarah.

The eyewitnesses told Shafaq News Agency that the paramilitary group affiliated with the Sadrist movement deployed troops in many streets of Amarah in the aftermath of the Sadrist leading figure, Muslim Abu al-Reesh.

A group of armed persons from the paramilitary group has also blocked a main road in al-Qitaa' (the sector) area in Maysan's capital city.

Late Yesterday, Monday, Abu al-Reesh was found dead in al-Sheeshan area in Maysan with 11 bullets in his body.

The Sadrist paramilitary leader is the main suspect in the assassination of Wisam al-Alyawi, a leading figure in the Asa'ib Ahl al-Haq movement, an Iranian-backed group that defected from the Sadrist movement.