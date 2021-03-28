Report

Heavy military deployment at the Green Zone's entrances

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-28T17:46:43+0000
Shafaq News /  The special division responsible for the fortified area was deployed at the entrances of the Green Zone, which includes the headquarters of the government, parliament, and diplomatic missions.

Earlier today, a security source in Baghdad reported that the Counter-Terrorism Service forces were deployed in al-Karrada, in Baghdad. 

 The source told Shafaq News agency that the Service has deployed its patrols in the main intersections and streets in the area, in anticipation of any emergency.

No further details were disclosed.

The security deployment comes days after a Shiite faction held an armed parade in the center of the capital Baghdad.

 These measures also precede a tripartite summit that will be attended by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, King Abdullah of Jordan, and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi.

