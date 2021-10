Shafaq News/ On Sunday, the Baghdad Rescue Directorate deployed many patrols within the areas of the electoral centers and the Electoral Commission's warehouses.

"K9 police dog detachments were deployed near polling centers and stations, in addition to the deployment of a large number of emergency patrols to secure the necessary protection for the IHEC's warehouses."

He pointed out that these steps aim to “secure the electoral process and conduct free and fair elections in a stable security atmosphere."