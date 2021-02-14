Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-14T12:32:30+0000
Heavy Security deployment in Saladin to protect Shiite visitors of Samarra

Shafaq News / Government and security sources in Saladin announced today, the mobilization of security and health institutions to protect the visitors from other governorates who came to commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Ali Al-Hadi.

A high-level security source confirmed the deployment of more than 20,000 members of the army and police forces on the roads linking Samarra with other administrative units.

Millions of Muslim Shiites annually commemorate the death anniversary of Imam Ali al-Hadi by flocking from all parts of Iraq to the city of Samarra, located 125 km north of Baghdad, and it contains the shrines of the two Imams al-Hasan al-Askari and Ali al-Hadi, the tenth and eleventh Imams of the Shiite Imami Muslims.

related

Saladin to implement major administrative changes in the governorate's Investment Commission

Date: 2021-01-12 09:16:20
Saladin to implement major administrative changes in the governorate's Investment Commission

Five ISIS terrorists killed in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-02 06:10:05
Five ISIS terrorists killed in Saladin

Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

Date: 2021-02-01 09:49:44
Joint Operations Command reveals the circumstances of "Lions of al-Jazeera"

Security forces to clear areas in Southern Saladin from terrorist groups

Date: 2020-12-27 11:25:08
Security forces to clear areas in Southern Saladin from terrorist groups

Four ISIS members killed in an explosion in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-22 19:46:26
Four ISIS members killed in an explosion in Saladin

Demonstrations in Saladin force an official to step down

Date: 2020-09-10 08:05:34
Demonstrations in Saladin force an official to step down

The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

Date: 2020-09-24 13:30:26
The international coalition is delaying "Kanous" entry, a source said

Saladin besieges Covid-19

Date: 2020-08-10 09:27:10
Saladin besieges Covid-19