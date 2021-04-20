Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Heavy Military deployment in al-Anbar in anticipation of potential ISIS attacks

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-04-20T19:24:48+0000
Heavy Military deployment in al-Anbar in anticipation of potential ISIS attacks

Shafaq News / A security source in al-Anbar Police Command revealed today that new directives had been issued to deploy the police and tribal mobilization units to protect the Global Coalition’s logistics convoys.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the directives that include areas from Abu Ghraib to Al-Baghdadi, where Ain Al-Assad airbase is, as well as areas in al-Anbar desert, were issued after intelligence information was received about a number of ISIS terrorists who infiltrated from Syria into Iraqi territory.

"The areas around Ain Al-Asad airbase, west of al-Anbar, have been witnessing a security deployment for more than a week, in anticipation of an attack that might target the base," adding that most of the roads leading to the base have been completely closed since then. All vehicles entering the base are being carefully searched.

The international highway in al-Anbar had witnessed two attacks in the past two weeks targeting logistics convoys.

related

Two ISIS terrorists arrested and tens of IEDs seized in Bagdad and Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-29 11:06:43
Two ISIS terrorists arrested and tens of IEDs seized in Bagdad and Kirkuk

Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Date: 2021-02-18 17:06:41
Sirwan Barzani: "ISIS is a big threat for all of the world"

Iraq: A third ISIS attack within few hours

Date: 2020-08-24 20:45:33
Iraq: A third ISIS attack within few hours

Iraqi Intelligence arrests ISIS members

Date: 2020-11-09 10:03:51
Iraqi Intelligence arrests ISIS members

A UN mission visits ISIS previous-strongholds in Diyala for the first time in six years

Date: 2020-09-25 15:24:40
A UN mission visits ISIS previous-strongholds in Diyala for the first time in six years

Iraqi forces repel an ISIS attack and arrest two ISIS elements

Date: 2020-04-18 09:03:02
Iraqi forces repel an ISIS attack and arrest two ISIS elements

Two found dead after being kidnapped by ISIS a few days ago

Date: 2021-03-23 07:13:46
Two found dead after being kidnapped by ISIS a few days ago

Clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-06 05:52:26
Clashes between Iraqi security forces and ISIS in Kirkuk