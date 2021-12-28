Report

Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Directorate dismissed for charges related to al-Kadhimi's assassination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T19:18:40+0000
Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Directorate dismissed for charges related to al-Kadhimi's assassination

Shafaq News / A reliable security source reported that the head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Directorate, Sabah al-Shibi,  had been dismissed from his position.

The source noted that al-Shibli had been transferred to the Administrative and Professional Inspection Department. 

No clear details were disclosed about the reason behind the transfer, but it might be against the backdrop of accusing al-Shibli of being involved in the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. 

Earlier today, the head of the criminal evidence department, Major-General Eyad Abed Hamza, has been transferred to the directorate of the administrative and professional inspection, for the same reason.

