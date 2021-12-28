Head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Directorate dismissed for charges related to al-Kadhimi's assassination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T19:18:40+0000

Shafaq News / A reliable security source reported that the head of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Directorate, Sabah al-Shibi, had been dismissed from his position. The source noted that al-Shibli had been transferred to the Administrative and Professional Inspection Department. No clear details were disclosed about the reason behind the transfer, but it might be against the backdrop of accusing al-Shibli of being involved in the assassination attempt against Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. Earlier today, the head of the criminal evidence department, Major-General Eyad Abed Hamza, has been transferred to the directorate of the administrative and professional inspection, for the same reason.

related

Head of Criminal Evidence department dismissed for charges related to al-Kadhimi's assassination

Date: 2021-12-28 18:43:10

Iraq’ 2021 Budget law to be approved this week, MP says

Date: 2021-02-01 11:23:53

An attack in Kirkuk, a terrorist killed, two soldiers wounded

Date: 2021-04-29 09:06:06

COVID-19: Recoveries outnumbers cases today in Iraq

Date: 2020-08-27 14:09:38

Turkish aircraft targets a PKK leader in Sinjar

Date: 2021-12-07 12:39:52

German activist freed in Iraq

Date: 2020-07-24 16:53:51

Exclusive: ISIS’ Wali was disowned by his family

Date: 2021-01-29 12:56:54

Iraqi authorities seize weapons of officers accused of killing protestors

Date: 2020-07-30 19:56:02