Shafaq News/ A security source in Saladin reported that the director of real estate registration department in Samarra district, was arrested along with two employees on corruption charges.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that a National Security Agency force arrested Adnan al-Jubouri, director of the Real Estate Registration Department in Samarra district, southeast of Tikrit, along with two of the department's employees.

The convicts are currently under investigation.