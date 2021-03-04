Head of a parliamentary bloc: the federal court law in exchange for the budget

Shafaq News/ The head of the Irada Parliamentary bloc, Hussein Arab, revealed that some political parties put conditions on the passage of the budget law of 2021.

Arab told Shafaq News Agency, "Political forces are stipulating the passage of the federal court law, in exchange for the passage of the budget law of 2021," noting "the Federal Court law was included in today's session."

He pointed out that today's session did not include voting for the budget law, but there will be a special session for the 2021 budget, either Saturday or Sunday, where it will be passed upon everyone's approval.