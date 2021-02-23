Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Head of PMF: we can protect our country's sovereignty

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-23T14:24:39+0000
Head of PMF: we can protect our country's sovereignty

Shafaq News / The head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Faleh al-Fayadh, said that al-Hashd is the "keenest" to protect the Arabic-Kurdish relations, as well as the relations between Sunnis and Shiites. 

Al-Fayadh said in a speech that some are trying to make al-Hashd appear as an extremist party, adding, "We participated with the Peshmerga forces in the battles… our presence with the Peshmerga should not provoke conflicts." 

"We are committed to the national contract and the constitution…Iraq is a country that does not seek sovereignty or protection, and I feel disgusted when I hear parties saying that we need training", he said. 

Al-Fayadh concluded, "we choose the path of dignity and sovereignty. We can protect our country's sovereignty and fight terrorism."

related

PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2020-12-06 13:47:50
PMF thwarts an ISIS attack in Saladin

Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi attributes Kirkuk terrorist attack to "security gaps"

Date: 2020-08-11 08:54:26
Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi attributes Kirkuk terrorist attack to "security gaps"

Four PMF members killed while trying to enter the Syrian territories

Date: 2021-01-07 14:42:28
Four PMF members killed while trying to enter the Syrian territories

PMF: the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters was a criminal act

Date: 2020-10-19 19:59:09
PMF: the attack on the Democratic Party headquarters was a criminal act

Three PMF members killed in an ISIS attack in Miqdadiyah

Date: 2020-12-08 14:35:30
Three PMF members killed in an ISIS attack in Miqdadiyah

Al-Hashd controls Lake Hemrin

Date: 2020-08-23 10:05:53
Al-Hashd controls Lake Hemrin

A Commander of PMF announced dead today

Date: 2021-01-13 07:29:25
A Commander of PMF announced dead today

Military preparations for new "bulldozing" operations in northern Iraq

Date: 2020-10-28 17:31:19
Military preparations for new "bulldozing" operations in northern Iraq