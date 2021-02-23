Head of PMF: we can protect our country's sovereignty

Shafaq News / The head of Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Faleh al-Fayadh, said that al-Hashd is the "keenest" to protect the Arabic-Kurdish relations, as well as the relations between Sunnis and Shiites.

Al-Fayadh said in a speech that some are trying to make al-Hashd appear as an extremist party, adding, "We participated with the Peshmerga forces in the battles… our presence with the Peshmerga should not provoke conflicts."

"We are committed to the national contract and the constitution…Iraq is a country that does not seek sovereignty or protection, and I feel disgusted when I hear parties saying that we need training", he said.

Al-Fayadh concluded, "we choose the path of dignity and sovereignty. We can protect our country's sovereignty and fight terrorism."