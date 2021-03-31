Report

Head of Nineveh operations command dismissed and replaced by Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi

Date: 2021-03-31T06:30:51+0000
Shafaq News / A high-level military source repirted that the head of Nineveh Operations command, Major General Ismail Al-Mahlawi, had been dismissed.

 The source told Shafaq News agency that he was replaced by Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi.

