Head of Nineveh operations command dismissed and replaced by Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-03-31T06:30:51+0000
Shafaq News / A high-level military source repirted that the head of Nineveh Operations command, Major General Ismail Al-Mahlawi, had been dismissed.
The source told Shafaq News agency that he was replaced by Major General Mahmoud Al-Falahi.
