Head of Karbala municipality wounded by unidentified men

Shafaq News/ Security sources reported today that the director of Karbala Municipality Department was wounded near Al-Safwa college in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the director of Karbala municipality was attacked along with two municipality employees by a group of people while removing the violations on the Al-Hur road near Al-Safwa College.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a civilian while he was passing through the Sabaa Qusour area, east of Baghdad, killing him on the spot.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident was the result of tribal disputes, according to the source.