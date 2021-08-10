Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Head of Karbala municipality wounded by unidentified men

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-08-10T14:19:11+0000
Head of Karbala municipality wounded by unidentified men

Shafaq News/ Security sources reported today that the director of Karbala Municipality Department was wounded near Al-Safwa college in the governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that the director of Karbala municipality was attacked along with two municipality employees by a group of people while removing the violations on the Al-Hur road near Al-Safwa College.

Unidentified gunmen opened fire on a civilian while he was passing through the Sabaa Qusour area, east of Baghdad, killing him on the spot.

Preliminary information indicates that the incident was the result of tribal disputes, according to the source.

related

Terrorists were arrested in Baghdad and Karbala

Date: 2021-06-09 09:23:41
Terrorists were arrested in Baghdad and Karbala

Karbala issues new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19

Date: 2021-07-23 07:02:59
Karbala issues new measures to limit the spread of COVID-19

Corona disrupts religious tourism in Karbala

Date: 2020-08-15 11:51:18
Corona disrupts religious tourism in Karbala

A civilian killed in Karbala

Date: 2021-03-21 21:04:52
A civilian killed in Karbala

Al-Wazni family accuses Karbala's Government of covering up for the killers

Date: 2021-06-20 18:46:29
Al-Wazni family accuses Karbala's Government of covering up for the killers

Lecturers organize a demonstration in Karbala protesting lagging dues

Date: 2021-07-28 07:36:28
Lecturers organize a demonstration in Karbala protesting lagging dues

A brigade from PMF establishes control over Karbala's airspace

Date: 2020-08-28 16:32:23
A brigade from PMF establishes control over Karbala's airspace

Karbala Operations Command warns of terrorist attack against Shaaban 15th pilgrimage

Date: 2021-03-22 13:37:26
Karbala Operations Command warns of terrorist attack against Shaaban 15th pilgrimage