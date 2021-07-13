Report

Head of Dhi Qar's Health Directorate resigns from his position

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-13
Head of Dhi Qar's Health Directorate resigns from his position

Shafaq News/ Head of Dhi Qar's Health Directorate Saddam al-Taweel resigned from his position today, following the Nasiriyah hospital fire.

 In his resignation to the Minister of Health, Al-Taweel said, "In these painful moments, I submit my resignation, believing that people's lives are more important than the position, but fate had its will in this painful incident."

 The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had decided to suspend al-Taweel, the director of the hospital, and the director of the civil defense in the governorate.

