Head of Dhi Qar's Health Directorate resigns from his position

Shafaq News/ Head of Dhi Qar's Health Directorate Saddam al-Taweel resigned from his position today, following the Nasiriyah hospital fire.

In his resignation to the Minister of Health, Al-Taweel said, "In these painful moments, I submit my resignation, believing that people's lives are more important than the position, but fate had its will in this painful incident."

The Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, had decided to suspend al-Taweel, the director of the hospital, and the director of the civil defense in the governorate.