Head of Criminal Evidence department dismissed for charges related to al-Kadhimi's assassination

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-12-28T18:43:10+0000

Shafaq News/ The head of the criminal evidence department, Major-General Eyad Abed Hamza, has been transferred to the directorate of the administrative and professional inspection. A source revealed to Shafaq News Agency that Brigadier-General Firas Thamer will take over the duties of the head of the criminal evidence department in lieu of Abed Hamza. The source were not able to discern the real motive behind Abed Hamza's transfer. However, it might be related to the assassination attempt that targeted the caretaker Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi last month. Among other senior security officers, Abed Hamza was held in custody in the aftermath of the attack for charges related to mismanaging the evidence collected from al-Kadhimi's residence.

