Head of Babel health department sentenced to prison for financial violations

Shafaq News/ The Federal Integrity Commission announced that the Director-General of the Health Department in Babel Governorate has been sentenced to prison.

The commission’s investigation department reported that the Babel Misdemeanour Court (specialized in integrity cases) took the decision based on Article 331 of the Penal Code.

The convict had committed financial violations, by paying the dues to the company executing the national diyalisis project, which was concluded with the General Company for Marketing Drugs, despite the company's delay in implementing the project.

The Commission had previously announced that the former Minister of Health and his deputy were summoned for not withdrawing work from the company executing the national dialysis project, and continuing to pay its dues despite its failure to complete the project.