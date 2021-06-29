Head of Babel Health department sentenced to imprisonment on corruption charges

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T11:41:56+0000

Shafaq News/ A judicial source reported today that a prison sentence had been issued against the head of Babel’s health department on corruption charges. The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Babel Integrity Court sentenced the director of Babel Health department, Muhammad Al-Jaafari, to six months in prison, for squandering funds estimated at five million dollars. He added that the court had sentenced Dr. Haidar Abbas, a doctor at Marjan Hospital, to six months in prison, and the director of Marjan Medical Hospital, Dr. Fadel Al-Sultani, with a fine of one million dinars.

