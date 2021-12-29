Harry Reid, a longtime US senator from Nevada, dies at 82

Shafaq News/ Harry Reid, the former Democratic Senate leader has died at the age of 82.

His wife Landra Reid said, "I am heartbroken to announce the passing of my husband, former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. He died peacefully this afternoon, surrounded by our family, following a courageous, four-year battle with pancreatic cancer.”

Reid was first elected to the House in 1982 and was sent to the Senate by voters in 1986.

He becomes one of the most powerful politician in Nevada history, capping off his political career as the Democratic leader in the Senate, including eight years in the majority.

The US President Joe Biden called him in a statement one of "the all-time great Senate Majority Leaders in our history.”

CNN reported that Reid was a polarizing figure. Republicans argued much of the congressional gridlock stemmed from his hard-ball tactics, but Reid often reveled in playing the political bad guy.

Once in charge, Reid wasted little time in generating headaches for then-President George W. Bush, who Reid once called “a loser.” He became Senate majority leader in 2007, amid swirling public outrage over the war in Iraq that Reid, like Bush, had supported. US Today said.

He showed remarkable resilience, fighting off spirited re-election challenges.

Reid retired in 2016, one year after suffering broken ribs and facial bones, and an eye injury in an accident while exercising at home.