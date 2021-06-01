Harbiyah discloses to Shafaq News details about assigning him as Sumer operations commander

Shafaq News / Lieutenant-General Saad Harbiyah told Shafaq News agency that the governor of Dhi Qar, Ahmed Al-Khafaji, informed him of assuming the position of commander of Sumer operations, instead of the current commander, Major General Imad al-Silawi.

He added that he had not been officially informed of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces to assume his position yet.

Harbiyah was the commander of the advanced headquarters of the joint operations command in Kirkuk until he was dismissed from his post last March, and Major General Ali Al-Freiji was assigned to replace him.