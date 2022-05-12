Harbieh submitted his resignation due to the lack of government support-source 

Shafaq News / A security source in Dhi Qar revealed new details regarding the resignation of the head of the Sumer Operations Command, Saad Harbieh.

The source told Shafaq News agency that Harbieh submitted his resignation due to the lack of support that he receives from the local and Federal government, noting that he had requested to be provided with more support was rejected.

Harbieh received an offer to stay in his position as the head of Sumer operations Command, to assign a new commander for the Dhi Qar police department to help him. However, Harbieh rejected the offer, according to the source.

He added that the authorities are currently looking into Harbieh demands and resignation as well.