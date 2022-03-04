Hand-written message reveals the truth behind an Iraqi officer's death

Shafaq News / A hand-written message revealed the reason behind a senior Iraqi officer's self-inflicted death. The message said that he (the officer) had fallen under heavy debt and was not able to solve the situation. He said that he did not want to "look broken, nor affect his family". The officer who committed suicide pointed out that he went through this "because of Maj. Gen Nasser Herz Saleh", Commander of the 8th Iraq army division. He indicated that he had paid 200 thousand dollars to a person in order to square things but the latter was not able to achieve a breakthrough. Earlier today, a senior Iraqi officer at the Ministry of Defense died by suicide today, a security source reported.

