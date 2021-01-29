Report

Hand grenade thrown at Major Gen.'s home in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-01-29T07:20:48+0000
Hand grenade thrown at Major Gen.'s home in Diyala

Shafaq News / A hand grenade was thrown at the home of a senior officer in Diyala Governorate, a local source said today Friday.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that unidentified Attackers threw a hand grenade at the house of a major general in the Iraqi army on Monday Friday in Diyala’ al-Miqdadiyah district.

No injuries were reported.

He added that the security has opened an investigation into the incident. He added.

The Miqdadiyah areas in Diyala have been a target to frequent attacks and security incidents which killed security forces, government officials and civilians and displaced thousands of families.

