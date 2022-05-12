Report

Hamas and Islamic Jihad praise the Iraqi firm position concerning normalization with Israel

Date: 2022-05-12T20:43:02+0000
Shafaq News/ The Palestinian groups Hamas and Islamic Jihad praised the Iraqi parliament's decision to criminalize normalization with Israel.

In a press statement circulated by Palestinian media, Hamas said, "The Iraqi parliament's adoption of a law criminalizing normalization with the Zionist entity, indicates the Iraqi people's authenticity and their historical supported positions to the Palestinian people."

The Movement called on the Arabic and Islamic parliaments to "follow the honorable Iraqi step that prohibits all forms of normalization with the Zionist entity."

In turn, the Islamic Jihad considered approving this law "an important step in confronting normalization and the attempts of the Zionist enemy to penetrate the Arab countries."

"It is Iraq's popular and firm position in support of the Palestinian cause and the right of the Palestinian people of their land."

Last week, the Saving the Homeland Alliance (Sadrist, Al-Siyada, KDP) presented to the parliament a draft proposal to "criminalize normalization with Israel."

Yesterday, the parliament held its seventh session and finished the first reading of the proposed law.

