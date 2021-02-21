Half a million displaced persons to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Shafaq News/ COVID-19 vaccination rollouts will include half a million immigrant and internally displaced persons, the Ministry of Displacement and Migration stated today, Sunday.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, Minister Evan Faeq Jabro said, "the displaced and refugees in displacement camps will receive the novel Coronavirus vaccine."

The Minister added that nearly 500,000 IDP residents would be eligible to receive the vaccine, hoping that the upcoming batches can cover the largest population possible.

The Minister expressed her gratitude for the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the White Army, "which made the displaced and their safety among its major concerns and never failed to provide health care to the Ministry's care categories."

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced earlier today, Sunday, that the COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in the country at the end of this month, February.