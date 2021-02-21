Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Half a million displaced persons to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-21T14:42:15+0000
Half a million displaced persons to receive COVID-19 vaccines

Shafaq News/ COVID-19 vaccination rollouts will include half a million immigrant and internally displaced persons, the Ministry of Displacement and Migration stated today, Sunday.

In a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, Minister Evan Faeq Jabro said, "the displaced and refugees in displacement camps will receive the novel Coronavirus vaccine."

The Minister added that nearly 500,000 IDP residents would be eligible to receive the vaccine, hoping that the upcoming batches can cover the largest population possible.

The Minister expressed her gratitude for the efforts of the Ministry of Health and the White Army, "which made the displaced and their safety among its major concerns and never failed to provide health care to the Ministry's care categories."

The Iraqi Ministry of Health and Environment announced earlier today, Sunday, that the COVID-19 vaccine should arrive in the country at the end of this month, February.

related

Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-02 13:06:17
Covid-19: About 900 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 1000 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2020-12-20 12:57:29
Covid-19: About 1000 new cases in Iraq today

COVID-19: 16 fatalities and 3896 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-02-18 13:12:51
COVID-19: 16 fatalities and 3896 new cases in Iraq today

Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Date: 2021-01-11 12:39:23
Covid-19: About 800 new cases in Iraq today

Iraqi MoH: cases of COVID-19's new strain might appear in the coming days

Date: 2021-02-12 20:29:41
Iraqi MoH: cases of COVID-19's new strain might appear in the coming days

Covid-19: 13 out of 20 Iraqi Governorates recorded no fatalities today

Date: 2020-12-25 12:59:44
Covid-19: 13 out of 20 Iraqi Governorates recorded no fatalities today

COVID-19: The daily case counts continue to decline

Date: 2020-12-13 13:54:53
COVID-19: The daily case counts continue to decline

Iraq's Supreme Committee of Health: The 14-day lockdown is "experimental" and "extendable"

Date: 2021-02-16 11:38:21
Iraq's Supreme Committee of Health: The 14-day lockdown is "experimental" and "extendable"