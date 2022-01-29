Hakem al-Zameli chairs the presidential candidates' deliberation meeting
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-29T12:22:53+0000
Shafaq News/ The first deputy of the Iraqi parliament speaker, Hakem al-Zameli, on Saturday headed an expanded meeting to deliberate the list of candidates vying for the presidency of the republic.
According to a readout issued by al-Zameli's bureau, the meeting was attended by the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, chairperson of Integrity Commission, chairperson of Accountability and Justice Commission, and the senior undersecretary of the Interior Ministry, among other officials.
The meeting pondered the criminal record and the academic qualifications of 26 candidates, in addition to their history from the Integrity and Accountability Commissions point of view.
Al-Zameli said that the official documents and resumes were studied with extreme "transparency and professionalism" away from any political pressure that might be exercised on the relevant parties to impede or boost a certain candidate.