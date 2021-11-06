Haider al-Abadi, a consensual candidate of the Shiite forces, Source says

Shafaq News/ A source in the State Forces Alliance headed by Ammar al-Hakim revealed on Saturday that Haider al-Abadi is being proposed to be the next prime minister.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Alliance supports Haider al-Abadi's assumption of the position of prime minister in the next stage," adding, "Al-Abadi has now become a consensual candidate for the Shiite forces and enjoys strong support from Ammar al-Hakim."

He said, "The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the leaders of the Coordination Framework (Hadi al-Amiri, Qais al-Khazali, and Faleh al-Fayyad) confirmed that they did not object to al-Abadi taking the position of prime minister."