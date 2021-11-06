Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Haider al-Abadi, a consensual candidate of the Shiite forces, Source says

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-06T20:45:31+0000
Haider al-Abadi, a consensual candidate of the Shiite forces, Source says

Shafaq News/ A source in the State Forces Alliance headed by Ammar al-Hakim revealed on Saturday that Haider al-Abadi is being proposed to be the next prime minister.

The Source told Shafaq News Agency, "The Alliance supports Haider al-Abadi's assumption of the position of prime minister in the next stage," adding, "Al-Abadi has now become a consensual candidate for the Shiite forces and enjoys strong support from Ammar al-Hakim."

He said, "The leader of the Sadrist movement, Muqtada al-Sadr, and the leaders of the Coordination Framework (Hadi al-Amiri, Qais al-Khazali, and Faleh al-Fayyad) confirmed that they did not object to al-Abadi taking the position of prime minister."

related

Do not provide a pretext for external intervention, Nasr coalition to "Non-State" forces

Date: 2020-09-30 14:51:36
Do not provide a pretext for external intervention, Nasr coalition to "Non-State" forces

Al-Nasr calls for a dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad

Date: 2020-11-15 16:16:49
Al-Nasr calls for a dialogue between Erbil and Baghdad

Al-Abadi is in good health, the Victory coalition confirms

Date: 2020-11-24 07:37:39
Al-Abadi is in good health, the Victory coalition confirms

The aircraft that targeted Soleimani and Al-Muhandis had Iraqi approval, Al-Abadi reveals

Date: 2020-12-10 21:06:10
The aircraft that targeted Soleimani and Al-Muhandis had Iraqi approval, Al-Abadi reveals

The Victory Coalition criticizes al-Sadr's decision to boycott the elections

Date: 2021-07-15 09:36:49
The Victory Coalition criticizes al-Sadr's decision to boycott the elections

The Al-Nasr coalition welcomes the Sadrist decision to participate in the elections

Date: 2021-08-27 16:58:47
The Al-Nasr coalition welcomes the Sadrist decision to participate in the elections

Al-Abadi: we are on the verge of major collapses

Date: 2021-08-30 09:57:25
Al-Abadi: we are on the verge of major collapses

Al-Abadi rejects "post-elections political alignments"

Date: 2021-10-14 09:59:57
Al-Abadi rejects "post-elections political alignments"