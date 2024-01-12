Haditha Dam transmission line-Saladin reconstructed following terrorist attack

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Electricity announced on Friday the swift restoration of the Haditha Dam transmission line (al-Anbar Governorate) - Saladin to operation after it was targeted in a terrorist attack deep in the desert between the two provinces.

In a statement today, the ministry revealed that the Central Electricity Transport teams successfully reconstructed Tower No. (90) of the Haditha Dam - Saladin 400 kV line after it was subjected to a terrorist act in the desert between al-Anbar and Saladin, 5 kilometers deep from the strategic road connecting the two provinces.

The ministry further stated that the teams worked continuously around the clock, for a total of 24 consecutive hours, and within 36 continuous working hours, they cleared the debris, poured concrete foundations, reconstructed the tower's base, fully structured it, wired it, and returned it to operation.