Hadi al-Amiri calls for the withdrawal of Coalition forces from Iraq

Shafaq News/ Hadi al-Amiri, the Secretary-General of the Badr Organization, on Monday said that there is no longer a need for the presence of Global Coalition forces in Iraq, stressing that it hinders the development of the Iraqi army and other security institutions.
"It is time for the global coalition forces to exit Iraq, as there is no longer a need or justification for their presence," he said in a statement he released earlier today, "as long as the global coalition forces are present, no one expects the development of the military capabilities of the Iraqi army and other security institutions."
Al-Amiri, a prominent Shia leader in the ruling coordination framework, continued, "It is truly reprehensible that after all the significant achievements and major victories our security and military agencies have accomplished in their battle against ISIS at its peak, some still argue for the necessity of keeping international forces under the pretext of assisting Iraqi security forces in dealing with the remnants of this terrorism."
He also urged the Iraqi government to take all necessary measures to determine a new, short-term timeline for the withdrawal of the US-led coalition from Iraq.
On Palestine, al-Amiri explained that after a period of calm, attacks resumed on the presence of US forces at the Ain al-Assad and Harir bases by factions of the Islamic resistance in Iraq. He described those attacks "as a natural reaction to the alignment of the United States and some European countries with the occupying Zionist entity in committing war crimes against the people of Gaza."
Al-Amiri paid tribute to Palestinian resistance, referring to it as the force that "broke the back of the Zionist enemy and conquered an army that was said to be unbeatable."