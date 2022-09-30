HR activist: over 3000 families left their homes due to climate change

Shafaq News / Human rights activist, Fadel Gharawi, revealed on Friday that over 3000 families have left their homes in eight governorates due to the repercussions of climate change. Al-Gharawi said in a statement today that Iraq is facing major environmental challenges and is one of the five most affected countries by climate change. He noted that climate change is affecting food security, noting that 37% of wheat farmers and 30% of barley farmers are suffering from low incomes and failing crops. Basra is the most affected country by water scarcity, al-Gharawi said, adding that over 3000 families have left their homes in eight governorates due to the repercussions of climate change. He called on the government to take immediate action to limit the damage caused by climate change, through several steps, including reforestation campaigns and raising awareness about the rational use of water.

