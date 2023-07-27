Guterres to al-Sistani: Recurrent Desecration of Quran is Manifestation of Religious Hatred

Shafaq News/ The United Nations (UN) Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed dismay with the burning of a copy of Islam's holy book, the Quran, in Stockholm earlier this month, reiterating the UN's commitment to promoting tolerance and human rights.

Guterres' remarks came in response to a letter he received from Iraq's top Shiite cleric Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani on June 29, following the controversial incident.

In his letter, Secretary-General Guterres said he rejects intolerance, violence, and Islamophobia that further exacerbate religious tensions and engender discrimination and radicalization.

"The recent incident of Qur'an burning in Stockholm, Sweden, has left me deeply disturbed. Allow me to express my heartfelt solidarity with the Muslim community and unequivocally condemn such deplorable acts," wrote Secretary-General Guterres in his letter.

The repercussions of the Qur'an burning reverberated in Iraq, where widespread protests were witnessed, igniting apprehensions over escalating religious hostilities.

Secretary-General Guterres underlined the resolute commitment of the United Nations to implement the Human Rights Council Resolution aimed at countering religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility, or violence.

"The United Nations System is unequivocally determined to comprehensively implement the Human Rights Council Resolution, leaving no room for ambiguity," asserted Secretary-General Guterres in his letter.

The UN chief urged member states to diligently assess their existing national policies, ensuring that no gaps persist in their approach to combat acts of religious hatred that could incite violence and hostility.

"I have expressed this position in my telephone call with His Excellency Mr. Fuad Mohammad Hussein. Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Iraq, on 30 June 2023. This was also reflected in the press statements issued by the Office of the High Representative for the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations on 29 June 2023 condemning the burning of the Qur'an in Sweden, and by the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights on 11 July 2023 at the opening of the urgent debate of the Human Rights Council on 'the alarming rise in premeditated and public acts of religious hatred as manifested by recurrent desecration of the Holy Quran in some European and other countries'."

"Political and religious leaders have a particularly important role in speaking out firmly against manifestations of religious hatred and to make clear that peaceful dialogue is the best path to promote mutual understanding and respect, including respect for diversity, which are essential building blocks for a cohesive and resilient society."

"I fully support your call for promoting a peaceful coexistence and strengthening the values of compassion. I wish to express my genuine respect and utmost admiration for your wisdom, moderate approach and consistent appeal for mutual respect and unity."