Guterres: I look forward to meeting the leaders of Kurdistan

Shafaq News/ Addressing the challenges in Iraq requires regional and international support, the United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres, said in a press conference in Baghdad on Wednesday.

Guterres said his visit is a gesture of solidarity and hope for the country's future, voicing support for the incumbent cabinet's efforts in combating corruption.

The UN chief said the government formation raises hopes for progress, yet confronting the country's challenges necessitates regional and international assistance.

"I will visit Erbil. I look forward to meeting with Kurdish leaders," he said, urging the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) to engage in dialogue with the federal government on the 2023 budget issue.

Guterres emphasized the importance of promptly and fully implementing the Sinjar agreement, particularly in light of the improved security situation.