Gunmen shot a Sadrist leader dead in Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-29T06:06:23+0000

Shafaq News/ a leader in Saraya al-Salam (Peace Brigades), the armed wings of the Sadrist Movement was killed in Baghdad, on Monday night. A security source told Shafaq News Agency, that the leader in Saraya al-Salam, Nasir Abu Rada al-Muhammadawi shot dead when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him al-Risala neighborhood area, Baghdad. According to the Source, "a security force cordoned off area and carried out a search operation to try to find the gunmen who fled to an unknown location.” Al-Sadr movement is an Iraqi political party headed by the Shiite cleric Muqtada Al-Sadr.

