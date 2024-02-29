Gunmen attack tribal leader’s house in al-Tarmiyah, north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, gunmen targeted the house of a tribal leader (sheikh) in al-Tarmiyah district, north of Baghdad, with two RPG shells.

A source stated to Shafaq News Agency, “the attack was followed by gunfire, but no casualties were reported, only material damage to the house.”

The source also said that a security force cordoned off the area of the incident and searched for the shooters and their whereabouts.