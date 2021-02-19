Gulf War syndrome "likely caused by sarin nerve gas" not depleted uranium munitions, study finds

Shafaq News / A recent study showed that the real cause of the Gulf War Syndrome may be due to the soldiers ’exposure to Iraqi chemical weapons,

Gulf War syndrome, which has left a quarter of a million veterans suffering long-term illness, may have been caused by exposure to sarin nerve agent - not debris from depleted uranium munitions, a study has found.

Scientists from the University of Portsmouth believe the symptoms suffered by thousands might have been caused by the toxic gas released widely when troops destroyed caches of Iraqi chemical weapons.

The illness affects about 250,000 of the 750,000-plus service personnel from the armed forces of the UK, US and other allied nations who served in the conflict between August 1990 and February 1991.

It has caused a range of acute and chronic symptoms including fatigue, headaches, joint pain, indigestion, insomnia, dizziness, respiratory disorders and memory problems, and scientists believe it appears rooted in neurological impairment.

Researchers tested sufferers to examine levels of residual depleted uranium in their bodies and say their study "conclusively proves" that none of them were exposed to any significant amounts of the radioactive substance.