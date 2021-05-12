Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani: Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-12T19:15:46+0000

Shafaq News / The Office of Iraq’s Supreme Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani announced, on Wednesday, that tomorrow, Thursday is the 30th day of Ramadan, therefore, Friday is the first day of Eid al-Fitr. Meanwhile, the office of the Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has confirmed that tomorrow, Thursday, is the first day of the month of Shawwal, the first day of Eid. The Saudi Arabia, UAE, Syria, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Sudan, Yemen, Jordan, Palestine, Lebanon, the Sultanate of Oman, Tunisia, Algeria and Libya also announced that Thursday is the first day of the Eid al-Fitr. For its part, the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers issued statement indicating that Eid al-Fitr holiday is from Thursday May 13to Sunday May 16. The General Secretariat stressed that the total curfew will be imposed until May 22.

related