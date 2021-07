Shafaq News/ The Office of Iraq’s Supreme Shiite cleric, Grand Ayatollah Ali al-Sistani announced, on Saturday, that Sunday, is the 30th day of Dhu al-Qa'dah, therefore, Monday, July 12 is the first day of Dhu al-Hijjah.

The Office indicates that Wednesday July, 21, is the first day of Eid Al-Adha.