Shafaq News/ Dozens of Dhi Qar's graduates organized a demonstration on Friday demanding job in public departments.

Shafaq News Agency correspondent said that the demonstrators, sitting in near the Dhi Qar oil company, marched towards Nasiriyah downtown and blocked al-Nasr and al-Zayton bridges.

Our correspondent indicated that the demonstrators threatened to stage a picket at the main gate of the provincial council's headquarters if their demands were not met.