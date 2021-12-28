Report
rss
Iraq News
Kurdistan
Economy
World
All News
Graduates in Dhi Qar warn of escalation in case their demands are not met
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-12-28T17:46:33+0000
Shafaq News / Economy and business graduates in Dhi Qar said they will escalate their demonstrations in case their demand for job opportunities is not met.
The demonstrators said they will suspend their protests in front of the provincial council, to give Baghdad a deadline (January 1st, 2022) before which it should fulfill their demands.
They warned of a serious escalation in case the Federal government ignores their demands.
related
An explosive device blew up in Dhi Qar
Date: 2021-10-04 05:51:03
Tension between security forces and Tribesmen in Dhi Qar governorate
Date: 2020-09-22 16:28:24
Unknown persons set fire to the protestors' tents in Dhi Qar
Date: 2021-05-24 19:13:02
Al-Gharraf deputy commissioner withdraws his resignation
Date: 2021-04-22 20:23:13
Dhi Qar Governor announces thwarting an attack to "Burn down" Nasiriyah city
Date: 2021-07-12 13:01:47
Demonstrators of Al-Haboubi Square in Dhi Qar apologize to the citizens
Date: 2021-03-18 08:54:00
Dhi Qar Criminal Court issues a ruling in child abuse case
Date: 2021-06-08 11:00:13
Demonstrators in Dhi Qar warn of escalation if their demands are not met
Date: 2021-12-06 07:15:10
We're sorry but Shafaaq website doesn't work properly without
JavaScript
enabled. Please enable it to continue.