Graduates in Dhi Qar warn of escalation in case their demands are not met

Date: 2021-12-28T17:46:33+0000

Shafaq News / Economy and business graduates in Dhi Qar said they will escalate their demonstrations in case their demand for job opportunities is not met. The demonstrators said they will suspend their protests in front of the provincial council, to give Baghdad a deadline (January 1st, 2022) before which it should fulfill their demands. They warned of a serious escalation in case the Federal government ignores their demands.

