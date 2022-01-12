Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Government to be announced in March, Forces from the Coordination Framework might ally with the Sadrist movement; source

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-12T18:25:06+0000
Government to be announced in March, Forces from the Coordination Framework might ally with the Sadrist movement; source

Shafaq News/ A political source on Wednesday revealed that the government formation process is underway, hinting that some of the Coordination Framework forces might ally with the Sadrist movement if an inclusive agreement was not feasible.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that the Ministerial portfolios will be distributed in accordance with the electoral, not partisan, weight.

"The new vision of the government prioritizes the public interest over the interests of certain groups in order to assemble a strong independent government that is able to make historic decisions away from external influence and pressure."

"The government shall be announced in March. It might be the fastest announcement of a cabinet lineup. The precepts and the government program will be respected in every term, starting with the Prime Minister's name and not ending with the portfolio distribution."

"There are serious endeavors to revive the Shiite house pursuant to the requirements of the stage. Those efforts might be fruitful; but if they fail, some of the Coordination Framework forces might ally with the Sadrist movement."

"The latest statement of the Coordination Framework demonstrates its willingness to resume the talks to overcome the crisis."

The Coordination Framework said earlier that it will proceed with the legal process to challenge the outcomes of the Parliament's first session held on January 9.

"We believe that the course of the constitutional entitlements are invalid and carries within enforcing factors of social and political crises that might impede the success of any parliamentary or government efforts to meet the aspirations of the people and alleviate their distress."

"We still believe that a direct and frank dialogue that abides by the collective objectives and national commons is the fastest and easiest way to overcome the crises and formulate sustainable solutions," the Shiite forces consortium said.

related

Differences are escalating within the coordination framework, source says

Date: 2021-11-25 10:26:01
Differences are escalating within the coordination framework, source says

The Coordination Framework holds an "important" meeting at Al-Maliki's house

Date: 2022-01-07 18:12:12
The Coordination Framework holds an "important" meeting at Al-Maliki's house

The Coordination Framework calls on al-Kadhimi to protect the govenors from political pressures

Date: 2021-12-26 22:31:56
The Coordination Framework calls on al-Kadhimi to protect the govenors from political pressures

The Coordination Framework appeals against the first Parliamentary session "violations"

Date: 2022-01-12 06:04:28
The Coordination Framework appeals against the first Parliamentary session "violations"

US Ambassador to support the Iraqi government to overcome the current challenges

Date: 2020-09-28 10:06:20
US Ambassador to support the Iraqi government to overcome the current challenges

The Sadrists and the Coordination Framework to hold a third meeting in Najaf

Date: 2022-01-02 16:02:08
The Sadrists and the Coordination Framework to hold a third meeting in Najaf

The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework

Date: 2021-12-08 21:33:53
The Independent Alliance splits between Al-Sadr and the Coordination Framework

Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"

Date: 2022-01-07 22:12:20
Al-Sadr formed the largest bloc; the Framework considers its exclusion "a political suicide"