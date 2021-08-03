Government to appoint one person from each family of al-Hussein hospital's victims

Shafaq News/ The Council of Ministers voted for the Ministry of Oil to employ one person from each family of the Imam Hussein Hospital victims.

This was announced by Cabinet spokesman, Hassan Nadhim, during his weekly press conference, and said, "the Cabinet decided to grant from 10 to 25 million dinars to the families of the Imam Hussein Hospital victims."

Regarding the epidemiological situation, Nadhim indicated that the government receives more than 500,000 doses of vaccine every week, calling in citizens to get vaccinated.

"The white paper contains an economic reform plan, and the government is seeking to implement."

Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi announced yesterday launching the white paper's economic reform plan.