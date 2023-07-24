Government reveals fate of 2023 grants for writers, artists, and journalists

Shafaq News / The Ministry of Culture unveiled the destiny of the grants allocated to writers, artists, and journalists for the year 2023.

The ministry's spokesperson, Ahmed Al-Aliaoui, stated in an interview with Shafaq News Agency that "the grants for writers, artists, and journalists have been included in the budget of the Ministry of Culture for the year 2023."

However, Al-Aliaoui clarified, "As of now, the ministry has not received budget instructions. Once the instructions are received, the grants will be disbursed through the MasterCard cards that the ministry had distributed previously to facilitate the process."