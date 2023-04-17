Government requests delay in voting on disability care law

Shafaq News / The parliamentary committee for labor and social affairs announced on Monday that the vote on the disability care and special needs law has been postponed after a request from the government to make amendments to some of its provisions and reduce its financial allocations.

According to Jassem Alawi, a member of the parliamentary committee for labor and social affairs, "The House of Representatives was supposed to vote on the disability care and special needs law, but upon a request from the government representative, the law was withdrawn from the agenda and its vote was postponed until amendments to its provisions are made."

Alawi added that "the parliamentary committee for labor and social affairs will make amendments to some of the provisions of the disability care law as per the government's request, as it contains financial allocations that are inconsistent with the law and cost the state more than it can afford."

The deputy continued, saying that "after the holiday, the committee will finalize the amendments and send the final draft of the law for voting to the parliament presidency."