Government official's house targeted with hand grenade south of Baghdad

2023-03-14T21:07:34.000000Z

Shafaq News / A security source reported on Tuesday that a government official's house was targeted with a hand grenade south of the capital, Baghdad.

According to the source, unidentified individuals targeted the home of a director general in the Ministry of Agriculture with what is believed to be a hand grenade in Shuhadaa al-Saydiyah area, south of Baghdad.

The attackers fled the scene and no casualties were reported, only material damage. A police force arrived at the scene and opened an investigation into the incident.

