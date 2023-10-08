Government ministers face scrutiny in anti-corruption overhaul

Shafaq News / The Parliamentary Strategic Planning Committee revealed the formation of committees under the supervision of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, tasked with reevaluating ministers based on their performance and commitment to safeguarding public funds.

Committee Chairwoman Leila Al-Tamimi, speaking to Shafaq News Agency, stated, "Through our dialogue with the government, we believe that imminent ministerial changes are anticipated under the leadership of Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. He has crucial observations, notably pertaining to combating corruption and preventing misappropriation of public funds within ministries."

She emphasized, "The issue of financial mismanagement and anti-corruption measures ranks among the foremost concerns. These matters will determine the work and performance of ministers in the government. Evaluation of ministers and their replacement will be conducted through monitoring and inspection committees within the Prime Minister's office, overseen by Al-Sudani. Consequently, ministers will be assessed and replaced as part of the expected ministerial reshuffle, reflecting the government's commitment to transparency and accountability."