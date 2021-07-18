Government employees caught forging vaccination cards, official reveals

Shafaq News/ The Director of al-Karkh Health Department in Baghdad, Jasib Al-Hujami, revealed that some employees were involved in forging COVID-19 vaccination cards, and selling them to unvaccinated people.

Al-Hujami said in a Facebook post, "Since the first days of launching the vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there were acts of bribery and fraud to obtain the vaccination card without actually being vaccinated."

"Now there are forged cards, the price of which reaches 200 dollars," noting that forged cards will be useless when electronic cards supported by real data are issued.

He added, "there are people who are currently being investigated within the al-Karkh Health Department. They will be dismissed from their jobs and referred to the judiciary to receive their just punishment."