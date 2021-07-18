Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Government employees caught forging vaccination cards, official reveals

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-07-18T19:35:48+0000
Government employees caught forging vaccination cards, official reveals

Shafaq News/ The Director of al-Karkh Health Department in Baghdad, Jasib Al-Hujami, revealed that some employees were involved in forging COVID-19 vaccination cards, and selling them to unvaccinated people.

Al-Hujami said in a Facebook post, "Since the first days of launching the vaccination campaign to prevent the spread of COVID-19, there were acts of bribery and fraud to obtain the vaccination card without actually being vaccinated."

"Now there are forged cards, the price of which reaches 200 dollars," noting that forged cards will be useless when electronic cards supported by real data are issued.

He added, "there are people who are currently being investigated within the al-Karkh Health Department. They will be dismissed from their jobs and referred to the judiciary to receive their just punishment."

related

Iraqi MoH prioritizes two sections in the vaccine eligibility list

Date: 2021-03-25 15:37:08
Iraqi MoH prioritizes two sections in the vaccine eligibility list

Iraq guarantees 8 million doses for Covid-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-09-28 06:25:27
Iraq guarantees 8 million doses for Covid-19 vaccine

No serious adverse effects among COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Iraq, MP says

Date: 2021-04-22 14:24:48
No serious adverse effects among COVID-19 vaccine recipients in Iraq, MP says

Iraq to import 1.5 million dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2020-12-21 18:41:28
Iraq to import 1.5 million dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Iraqi MoH receives half a million dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

Date: 2021-06-03 13:58:12
Iraqi MoH receives half a million dose of Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine

Lockdown is ruled out..and the vaccine arrives by the end of the current month, MP says

Date: 2021-02-07 13:44:36
Lockdown is ruled out..and the vaccine arrives by the end of the current month, MP says

China’s great vaccine hope, Sinopharm, sees reputation darkened amid COVID spikes in countries using it

Date: 2021-06-04 05:31:07
China’s great vaccine hope, Sinopharm, sees reputation darkened amid COVID spikes in countries using it

Iraq to start receiving Coronavirus vaccine starting next week

Date: 2021-02-25 09:07:43
Iraq to start receiving Coronavirus vaccine starting next week