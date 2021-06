Shafaq News/ A security source said, on Thursday, an employee in the Ministry of Interior had survived assassination attempt in the Talbiah area, east of Baghdad.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, that an employee in the Police Martyrs' Fund of the Ministry of Interior was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire at him.

The wounded was transferred to the hospital, while an investigation was opened into the incident to identity the attackers.